Naga named as national symbol
Thailand
General

published : 2 Nov 2022 at 05:32

newspaper section: News

A naga adorns a staircase leading to the main chapel of Wat Rong Sua Ten in Chiang Rai. The mythical creature has been designated as one of Thailand's national symbols. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
The naga, a mythical snake, has been designated as one of Thailand's national symbols, government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Tuesday.

The creature has long influenced Thai society and traditions, even though it originated in India. The story of the mythical serpent king has been told in various cultural forms in Thailand, from architecture to festivals.

"The naga is a symbol of Thai culture due to its close relationship with Thai people's beliefs," Ms Rachada said.

The Department of Fine Arts will sketch prototypes of Vasukri, the serpent king, and four other types of naga, she added.

"This symbolic announcement can boost the country's soft power and be used in dramas and film productions to benefit the economy," she said.

