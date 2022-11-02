Five injured in 4-vehicle city crash

The black Mitsubishi collided with a passenger bus on Sukhumvit Road in Phra Khanong district during early peak-hour on Wednesday morning. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

Five people were injured in a four-vehicle crash that included a bus and brought down two power poles on busy Sukhumvit Road, causing a traffic jam, in Bangkok on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred on the outbound lane of Sukhumvit Road in front of True Digital Park in Phra Khanong district about 6.40am.

Eyewitnesses said a black Mitsubishi Pajero swerved repeatedly across the road before hitting a school-bound silver Chevrolet car with a family of three aboard and colliding with a bus carrying about 30 passengers.

The driver of the No132 bus, which runs between On Nut and Bang Phli, lost control. The bus mounted the footpath and hit a power pole. The errant Mitsubishi also hit a motorcycle.

A bus passenger, two street sweepers, the driver of the Mitsubishi and the mother driving her children to school were injured and taken to hospital.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, identified only as Saharat, 37, remained at the scene. He apologised and said he dozed off. He promised to take responsibility.

It took about three hours to move the damaged vehicles from the crash scene. Police said they did not test the Mitsubishi driver for alcohol at the scene because he was injured. He would be given a blood-alcohol test at the hospital.

Photo: Jor Sor 100 traffic radio

Photo: Jor Sor 100 traffic radio