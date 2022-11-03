Souvenir gifts ready for Apec leaders

Security stress test: Metropolitan Police Bureau officers run through security drills for the Apec 2022 Summit at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center yesterday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The government has prepared handicrafts representing local wisdom and environmentally friendly concepts as gifts for leaders who will join the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2022 summit in Bangkok this month.

The Ministry of Culture is responsible for the gifts, all carefully selected in terms of design concepts that highlight Thai wisdom and correlate with this year's Apec theme of "Open. Connect. Balance", said Bhakavat Tanskul, director-general of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters.

Each Apec leader will receive a metal relief made by artists from the Sri Suphan temple community in Chiang Mai's Muang district. Their spouses will get metal relief jewellery boxes created by the same community. All of the metal is recycled, Mr Bhakavat said.

The government has also selected naturally dyed hand-woven silk from Pak Thong Chai district in Nakhon Ratchasima. The woven silk will be made into neckties, scarfs, handkerchiefs, and face masks bearing the Apec 2022 logo, he added.

Each leader will also receive photos with His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen as they will have a photo session together on the evening of Nov 18, he said. The picture will be put in silver-niello picture frames. The guests will also receive boxes made of liphao glass.

The protocol organisation subcommittee will give them each another two souvenirs: a directory book of Thai silk manufacturers and commemorative coins bearing the likeness of His Majesty the King on one side and the emblem of the Apec summit 2022 on the other.