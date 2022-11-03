Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai woman killed by Itaewon crush to arrive home Friday
Thailand
General

Thai woman killed by Itaewon crush to arrive home Friday

Father will take her body to Phetchabun for funeral rites

published : 3 Nov 2022 at 10:53

writer: Soonthorn Kongwarakhom and online reporters

Nha Makaew holds a photo of her late daughter Natthicha at their home in Lom Sak district of Phetchabun province on Tuesday. (Photo: Soonthorn Kongwarakhom)
Nha Makaew holds a photo of her late daughter Natthicha at their home in Lom Sak district of Phetchabun province on Tuesday. (Photo: Soonthorn Kongwarakhom)

The body of the young Thai woman killed in the Itaewon crush will be returned to Bangkok on Friday, and her father to take her home to Phetchabun province.

The Thai embassy to South Korea said the body of Natthicha Makaew will arrive in Bangkok on Korea Air flight KE651. The flight leaves Incheon airport at 5.20pm and is due at Suvarnabhumi airport at 9.30pm local time.

Natthicha, 27, was one of 156 people who died during the crowd crush in a narrow alley in Itaewon district of Seoul on Saturday night while celebrating Halloween in the South Korean capital.

The South Korean government has declared Itaewon a special disaster area to give authorities full access and grant financial support to the families of the victims.

The government will disburse 20 million won (532,000 baht) in compensation to each family and another 15 million (400,000 baht) for transport and other expenses, according to the embassy.

Phetchalada Boonsaen, a cousin of the victim, said Natthicha's father, Sakhon, would meet the flight in Bangkok and take his daughter back to her home in Lom Sak district, Phetchabun.

"The family has agreed that to send the father of Bambam [her nickname] to bring her home to Phetchabun. It would be too much for her mother to see her body on arrival," Mr Phetchalada said.

Natthicha had been studying the Korean language in Seoul for two months. She earlier graduated from Mahasarakham University.

Mr Phetchalada said the Student Loan Fund Office had informed the family that her education loan would be cancelled after the family sends the death certificate and a document showing intention to suspend debt payments due to the death of the debtor to its head office.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Ant digital bank expands in Singapore with small business loans

Ant Group Co’s Singapore digital wholesale bank will start offering loans to small and medium-sized businesses, as the Chinese fintech giant extends its reach in the city-state.

12:34
Thailand

Coming home

The father of the Thai student killed in the Itaewon crush will be there to take her home to Phetchabun when her body arrives in Bangkok by air on Friday.

10:53
World

Captagon connection: How Syria became a narco state

BEKAA VALLEY, Lebanon: A decade of appalling civil war has left Syria fragmented and in ruins but one thing crosses every front line: a drug called captagon.

10:45