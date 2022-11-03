Pickup driver killed, 8 on school bus hurt in collision

Police with the damaged school bus and wreckage of the pickup truck at the accident scene in Bang Khan district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Thursday morning. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A pickup driver was killed and seven young children and a school bus driver slightly injured when the two vehicles collided in Bang Khan district on Thursday morning.

The fatal crash occurred in front of Ban Lam Nao post office in tambon Ban Lam Nao and was reported about 7.30am, said Pol Capt Bunlue Mian-o, deputy investigation chief at Bang Khan.

Emergency responders found a yellow bus of Kanchanasuksa Pattanakarn School in Nakhon Si Thammarat stopped on the road with severe damage to its front right side. There were also 12 very upset kindergarten and primary age children. Seven pupils and bus driver Sunan Rattanakhot, 58, had slight injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

About 30 metres away was a wrecked pickup truck with Trang licence plates. The driver was dead and trapped inside. Rescue workers used a hydraulic jack to pry open the door and release his body. Police said he was Ekkachai Khwanbut, of Krabi.

Police said the pickup driver apparently lost control of his speeding vehicle, which crossed the centre line and hit the school bus head-on.