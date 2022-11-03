Singaporean man killed in Phuket motorcycle-truck crash

Rescue workers prepare to move the body of a Singaporean man killed in a motorcycle-truck crash in Phuket on Thursday. (Photo: Thitiphong Yadee, chairman of tambon Kamala administration organisation)

PHUKET: A Singaporean man was killed and a female compatriot hurt when he lost control of his motorcycle at a curve on hilly road and rammed into a six-wheel truck in Kathu district on Thursday.

The crash occurred at the Ayara Hotel curve in tambon Kamala, said Pol Lt Col Atcha Yatiwat, an investigation officer at the local police station, who was alerted around 11.45am on Thursday.

On arriving at the scene, police officers found a red motorcycle on the road in front of a six-wheel truck with Phuket licence plates.

The truck driver told police that he was driving along the road when he saw that the motorcycle rider travelling in the opposite lane had lost control at the curve and rammed into his vehicle.

The force of the crash killed the 29-year-old Singaporean man instantly. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives. The female pillion rider, also 29 and from Singapore, was injured with internal bleeding. Rescue workers rushed her to Patong Hospital.

The body of the dead tourist was taken to the same hospital. Police have coordinated with the Singaporean embassy to carry out the necessary procedures and notify relatives.