Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Five new Omicron sub-variants found
Thailand
General

Five new Omicron sub-variants found

published : 4 Nov 2022 at 10:04

newspaper section: News

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

The Department of Medical Sciences has recently detected five emerging sub-variants of Omicron of Covid-19.

The department is closely monitoring the spread of these new sub-variants in the country, said Dr Supakit Sirilak, the department's chief.

The department has already conducted whole-genome sequencing of the sub-variants, which are defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the sub-variants under close watch, he said.

However, Dr Supakit said, the spread is very limited when compared with BA.4/5, which counts for 82.5% of infections, followed by BA.2.75 (7%) and BA.2.75 (3.5%).

Dr Supakit provided details about some of the cases.

The department detected a third BA.4.6 case, that of a 59-year-old Thai man, and two cases of BA.2.3.20 -- a 49-year-old Chinese man and a 10-year-old Thai girl.

There has been one case of BQ, a Thai man returning from Italy, Dr Supakit said, adding that XBB.1 was found in a 76-year-old Singaporean woman and a 44-year-old Thai woman who had just returned from Portugal. A single case of XBB was found, a 10-year-old Thai girl.

"In the EU and the US, we have found that the BQ.1 and BQ1.1 Omicron sub-variants are going to replace BA.4/5, and it is possible they might replace BA.4/5 in the country due to the less-restrictive travel now," Dr Supakit said.

"Fortunately, we have not seen any signs indicating that BQ is much more severe than the original BA.4/5. We are preparing to closely monitor the BQ sub-variant."

The department has been paying attention to BA.4.6 as a study found that it reduces vaccine efficiency by half, including BA.2.75 which has a fast infection rate, he added.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Video

VIDEO: This Week's Top Stories

Seoul Halloween horror, pub boss party cash, airport congestion and liquor bill failure

11:09
Thailand

Slim chance falling Chinese rocket body will hit Thailand

There is slim chance, only 1.4%, of Thailand being hit by the Chinese Longmarch 5B-Y4 rocket expected to fall back to earth on Friday night or Saturday, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

10:53
World

US offers bounty for Singaporean over N. Korea oil shipments

The United States Department of State on Thursday issued a US$5 million bounty for information on a Singaporean businessman who broke international sanctions by transporting fuel to North Korea.

10:32