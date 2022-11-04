Slim chance falling Chinese rocket body will hit Thailand

The path of the falling Longmarch 5B-Y4 rocket body over Thailand early Friday morning. (Photo: Gistda)

There is slim chance, only 1.4%, of Thailand being hit by the Chinese Longmarch 5B-Y4 rocket expected to fall back to earth on Friday night or Saturday, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

China launched the rocket on Oct 31, carrying a module to the Tiangong Space Station to support experimental research in space. The rocket body is in an uncontrolled descent from orbit.

The agency said the 21.6-tonne rocket core stage would pass over Thailand twice on Friday - from 4.02am to 4.05am over Phangnga, Ranong, Chumphon, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

In the afternoon, it would be above Thailand from 1.28pm to 1.30pm, passing over Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket about 175.28 kilometres above ground.

"Thailand stands only a 1.4% chance of being hit, which is very slim," Gistda said.