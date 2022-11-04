Section
Patong-Kathu road reopens for one-way traffic
Thailand
published : 4 Nov 2022 at 16:16

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Police direct one-way traffic along Road 4029, from Patong beach to Kathu district, after it partially reopened on Friday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: The landslide damaged Patong hill road has been reopened to small vehicles for one-way traffic from Patong beach to Kathu district.

Provincial governor Narong Woonciew on Friday ordered Road 4029 to reopen the closed section from Patong to Kathu district to small four-wheel vehicles, including vans, after engineers confirmed its safety.

The opposite direction, from Kathu to Patong, remains closed to all vehicles except motorcycles, he said.

Road 4029 is the main connection between Phuket town and the province's most famous beach area, via Kathu. It serves 80,000 vehicles a day normally and the number reaches 100,000 during the high tourist season.

The province ordered the road closed on Oct 16 after the hill section was damaged by a landslide that    undermined its foundation.

It was later reopened to pedestrian traffic, and then for motorcycles.

Motorists arriving in Patong on the reopened one-way section from Kathu have two alternative routes they return on.

