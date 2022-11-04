Road, MRT, boat and drone restrictions for Apec

People living or working near convention centre will need to obtain special passes

An Apec 2022 sign is displayed at Suvarnabhumi airport to inform the public that Thailand will be hosting the regional leaders’ summit Nov 16 to 18. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Roads near the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, will be closed to the general public during the event and trains will not stop at the subway station at the centre, authorities say.

Boat traffic on the Chao Phraya River will also be restricted and drones banned as part of security measures during the event from Nov 16-18.

According to the cabinet secretariat, general traffic in the vicinity of the convention centre will be blocked and the nearby Benjakitti Park will be closed.

MRT services will continue but trains will not stop at the QSNCC station during the summit period.

Schools in the vicinity of the summit venue will close from Nov 16 to 18, except those with their important activities that cannot be postponed.

Apec summit participants will have a gala dinner at the navy auditorium by the Chao Phraya River on the evening of Nov 18. People have been asked to avoid routes to the auditorium and travel on the river near the dinner venue will be banned.

Benjakitti Park will be closed from Nov 12 to 19. As well, Bangkok will be a no-fly zone for drones from Nov 16 to 21.

Road closures would take effect around the clock from Nov 16 to 19 on Ratchadaphisek Road between the Asok Montri and Rama IV intersections and along all of Duang Pitak Road, according to national police chief Damrongsak Kittprapas.

The MRT station at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre will be closed during the same period.

People living or working in the area must register with police to receive permission to access the roads during the period. Shuttle buses will be available for them to use.

Traffic will also be banned from 6pm to 6am on the following streets: