B90m in assets seized from northern drug traffickers

Houses, cash, cows and fighting cocks part of haul from raids in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai

Plainclothes police search a room at one of six locations in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai as part of an operation in which assets worth 90 million baht were seized from authorities said was a major northern drug network. (Photo: Office of the Narcotics Control Board)

Authorities have seized assets worth almost 90 million baht from a major drug network and arrested a woman and a man during raids on six locations in two northern provinces.

The six locations in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai were searched on Friday following the recent arrest of two men — Anupong Semee and Chaturong Matchawong — at a house in Chiang Mai with 340,000 speed pills, according to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

A follow-up investigation showed that the two suspects were part of a drug network linked to a woman identified as Ornamol Jaidee, who allegedly handled its finances. Authorities subsequently sought approval from the Chiang Mai Provincial Court to issue an arrest warrant for Ms Ornamol.

The raids were subsequently carried out by officials from the ONCB, joined by officers from Provincial Police Region 5, and Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai police.

Ms Ornamol was arrested at one of the target locations and faces drug charges. Another man, identified as Chusak Saenping, was apprehended for illegal possession of weapons. However, officers did not mention whether or how he was linked to the drug network.

Assets worth 89.2 million baht were seized, including land plots, houses, cash, gold ornaments and animals such as cows, goats, buffalo and fighting cocks.

Wichai Chaimongkhol, the OMCB secretary-general, said the agency was continuing with its strenuous efforts to crack down on drug trafficking networks operating in the North, in order to prevent illicit drugs from entering other areas of the country.

Cattle on a farm in Chiang Rai are among the assets seized from the suspected drug traffickers. (Photo: Office of the Narcotics Control Board)