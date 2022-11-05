Speeding Lamborghini causes tollway pileup

Five injured after supercar driven by Singaporean pushes sedan into path of pickup

Five people were injured in a crash involving a Lamborghini, a Toyota Vigo and a Toyota Altis on the Don Muang Tollway in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photos: Jor Sor 100 traffic radio)

A red-plate Lamborghini driven by a Singaporean man caused a minor pileup on the Don Muang Tollway on Saturday morning, resulting in five injuries.

The accident took place in the southbound lane of the tollway, near Don Mueang airport, said Pol Lt Col Teerapoj Thongkate of the Vibhavadi Expressway Traffic Control Unit.

Emergency responders and police who arrived at the scene found light poles and a barrier strewn along the elevated roadway and heavy traffic. A Toyota Vigo pickup truck with its front end heavily damaged was found overturned near a Toyota Altis.

Farther up the tollway was a yellow Lamborghini that had also sustained heavy damage.

Five people were injured, including a husband and wife in the pickup truck, and three people aged 25, 33 and 61 in the sedan. All of them were taken to Vimut Hospital in Phaya Thai district.

The driver of the Lamborghini, a 51-year-old Singaporean national who was not named, was unhurt.

Initial investigations found the supercar had been driving erratically and speeding before colliding with the Altis, sending it into the light poles where it was then rear-ended by the pickup, which also slammed into the barrier before turning over.

The Lamborghini driver has been taken in for further questioning, and police are reviewing video from the scene to determine charges and damages.