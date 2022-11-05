Embattled Narathiwat police chief files complaint against accuser

Pol Maj Gen Waesamae Salae, currently sidelined from his post as Narathiwat provincial police chief, is greeted by supporters in front of the Muang district police station in Narathiwat on Saturday. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: The sidelined provincial police chief of Narathiwat has filed a complaint against a person who accused him of helping people involved in the drugs and weapons trade.

Pol Maj Gen Waesamae Salae on Saturday submitted complaint documents to Pol Maj Photsawat Thongbai, the investigation chief at the Muang district police station. The accuser is named in the documents but he declined to reveal the name to reporters.

He was greeted outside the police station by some 300 people, including Islamic and local leaders, who had come to offer him moral support. Some held prayers to seek blessings for the embattled provincial police chief.

Pol Maj Gen Waesamae was transferred to an inactive post last month pending a disciplinary investigation into his alleged connections with criminal networks operating in the deep South and Malaysia.

The order was issued by Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the national police chief.

Pol Maj Gen Waesamae defended himself against the allegations, saying he had followed proper procedures when handling security cases.

Suhaimee Makae, a member of the Narathiwat Islamic Committee, said the provincial police chief had gained respect from local residents. During the fasting month of Ramadan, he said, Pol Maj Gen Waesamae would lead people in prayers. He often visited local residents, who were impressed with the chief’s work, added Mr Suhaimee.

Activist lawyer Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, chairman of the Crime Victims Assistance Club, filed a complaint with the Royal Thai Police Anti-Corruption Division against Pol Maj Gen Waesamae for malfeasance on Oct 5.

Mr Atchariya subsequently showed the police evidence that purported to showed how members of gangs involved in trafficking narcotics and weapons of war were under the command of the Narathiwat police chief.

The lawyer also alleged that Pol Maj Gen Waesamae had intervened to ensure that cases against some prominent criminal suspects were dropped.