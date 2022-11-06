Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Innovative blockchain system to 'tell on' drugsters
Thailand
General

Innovative blockchain system to 'tell on' drugsters

published : 6 Nov 2022 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Justice Ministry, in a new move to increase drug suppression measures, says it will release a blockchain drug informant system aimed at keeping informants' identities anonymous.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Saturday the system, a joint initiative between the ministry, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), is an informant platform that accepts drug complaints from the public while keeping their identities anonymous.

Mr Somsak said the blockchain system has been in development since September, with 800,000-900,000 baht spent purely on funding research.

"However, we want the system to be ready by the end of this month, due to the increasing number of victims who have been attracted by drug dealers recently," he said.

Meanwhile, authorities have seized assets worth almost 90 million baht from a major drug network and arrested a woman and a man during raids on six locations in two northern provinces.

The six locations in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai were searched on Friday following the recent arrest of two men -- Anupong Semee and Chaturong Matchawong -- at a house in Chiang Mai with 340,000 speed pills, according to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) yesterday.

A follow-up investigation showed that the two suspects were part of a drug network linked to a woman identified as Ornamol Jaidee, who allegedly handled its finances. Authorities subsequently sought approval from the Chiang Mai Provincial Court to issue an arrest warrant for Ms Ornamol.

Another man, identified as Chusak Saenping, was apprehended for illegal possession of weapons. However, officers did not mention whether or how he was linked to the drug network.

Assets worth 89.2 million baht were seized, including land plots, houses, cash, gold ornaments and animals such as cows, goats, buffalo and fighting cocks.

Wichai Chaimongkhol, the ONCB secretary-general, said the agency was continuing with its strenuous efforts to crack down on drug trafficking networks operating in the North, in order to prevent drugs from entering other areas of the country.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

'I will remember you forever'

Candlelight vigils and rallies were held in Seoul to commemorate the 156 people killed in a Halloween crowd crush, with public anger growing over one of the country's deadliest peacetime disasters.

08:29
Sports

Sharks bite late, steal a point from hosts Chiang Rai

Chonburi pulled off a rallying 1-1 draw in an exciting Thai League 1 tussle at Chiang Rai United on Saturday night.

08:00
Thailand

Coalition dance begins

Several possible formulas for the formation of the next government are emerging with Bhumjaithai, the second largest coalition partner, poised to emerge as the most coveted party.

07:00