PM welcomes new US ambassador

Robert F Godec, the new United States ambassador, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday in a meeting that resulted in both sides agreeing to strengthen ties across various fields such as the economy, according to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

Gen Prayut and Mr Godec spent time at Government House discussing cooperation in the restoration of the economy and the adoption of Thailand's Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model, which involves investment expansion, supply chain and digital economy promotion and clean energy technology, Mr Anucha said.

During the meeting, Mr Godec thanked Thailand for giving him a warm welcome, pledging to strengthen bilateral relations in every aspect, including business, Mr Anucha said.

The US ambassador told the prime minister that he is ready to cooperate with Thai agencies to host events to celebrate the 190th anniversary of US-Thai relations this year, which coincides with the Apec summit in Bangkok.

Gen Prayut, meanwhile, welcomed and congratulated the ambassador on his posting, Mr Anucha said. The premier believes that Mr Godec's knowledge and experience will help improve bilateral ties, he said.

The premier also extended his regards to US President Joe Biden, Mr Anucha said, noting the PM understood Mr Biden's reason for not attending the Apec summit.

However, the PM hopes to meet Mr Biden during the Asean summit in Cambodia, which is scheduled to take place from Thursday to Sunday, Mr Anucha said.

As such, Thailand will welcome US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Apec summit, which will last from Nov 18–19, he said.