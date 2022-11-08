Final summit preparations being settled

Still no word if Putin will be attending

Thailand is more than 90% ready to host the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok on Nov 18-19, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Monday.

All aspects of the summit, be they the grand reception, meeting venues, discussion topics, the gala dinner, souvenirs and special programmes for Apec leaders' spouses, are more than 90% ready for the event, Mr Anucha said.

Security measures, meanwhile, are fully in place in the city and to be implemented with drills conducted as part of the preparations for the summit, he said.

The exercises have met the expectations of the security teams of the Apec nations who have checked with Thailand on the measures ahead of the event, he said.

The government has a wide range of Apec information for the more than 2,000 international media workers who will cover the summit, so as to help ensure worldwide publicity of the event, he said.

In the next two weeks Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will attend important meetings, starting on Thursday when he will travel to Cambodia to chair a meeting with the leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia to be held as part of the Asean Summit until Sunday, said Mr Anucha.

The premier will then take part in a meeting and negotiations with China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, the US, Canada and the United Nations before he joins the Asean Summit +3 with China, South Korea, and Japan.

Gen Prayut is also due to meet with leaders of East Asian nations and other Asean parties including parliaments, youth delegates, and businesses, said Mr Anucha.

During the Apec summit in Bangkok, Thailand will be showcasing its bio-circular-green (BCG) economic model, in addition to the main theme of the summit, which is "Open, Connect. Balance", he said.

Fifteen Apec economies have confirmed their leaders will be attending the summit in person, while five nations -- the US, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico and Taiwan -- will send a representative, he said.

As for Russia, an invitation has been sent to President Vladimir Putin to attend though no word back has been received, said Mr Anucha.

The summit is an ideal opportunity for leaders to engage in person as they have been unable to meet over the past three years due to the pandemic, he said.