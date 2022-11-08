City canal project faces setback

Klong Chong Nonsi public park

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has cancelled the bidding for the two final phases of a renovation project which were to involve Klong Chong Nonsi public park, citing a lack of competition.

City Hall officials said that only one company had shown any interest in tendering a bid for the fourth and fifth stages of the 980-million-baht canal redevelopment plan.

A budget of 250 million baht had been earmarked for the fourth phase and 200 million baht for the fifth, which form part of the broader Klong Chong Nonsi renovation project. Bidders were selected for the first three phases during the tenure of the previous governor, Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang.

Bidding for the first phase, from Surawongse Road to Sathon Road, was carried out with a median price of 79.9 million baht. However, the project suffered a three-month delay as six companies bought bidding envelopes, yet none returned an offer by Dec 4 last year. City Hall later cancelled that round and sought fresh bids on March 11 this year.

On April 5, a contractor for the first phase was announced. The company, Wiwatpol Engineering, won the contract after tendering the price of 79 million baht, or almost a million baht below the median price.

In the second phase covering the stretch from Sathon Road to Narathiwat Ratchanakharin Soi 7, the median price was set at 79.7 million baht and made public on June 17 last year. A company called Trio Bright was declared the winner with their 79 million baht bid on July 15 last year and the contract was signed less than a month later.

The third phase, a 370-million-baht development from Narathiwat Ratchanakharin Soi 7 to Chan Road, saw a consortium called DW, which submitted a price offer of 366.1 million baht, clinch the contract.

Previously, Srisuwan Janya, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, petitioned the state auditor to investigate the project.