Two killed, two wounded in Pattani clash

Police are deployed at Ban Donrak Charang in tambon Donrak of Pattani's Nong Chik district on Monday. An exchange of gunfire resulted two policement being wounded and the village chief and an insurgent gunman being killed. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: An armed insurgent and a village chief were killed and two policemen wounded in a clash in Nong Chik district on Monday afternoon, police said.

About 2pm, rangers and police surrounded a house at Ban Donrak Charang in tambon Donrak where insurgents suspected of the bombing of a Bang Chak petrol station on Aug 17 were believed to be hiding.

About 6pm, a gunman inside the house opened fire at the government unit, which returned fire.

When the guns fell silent, Pol Sgt-Maj Anupol Malisuwan and Pol Sgt Jessada Thanawut, both members of a special operations unit, had been wounded. Also wounded was Chemuhamayi Chedeng, 50, the village chief.

The three injured men were rushed to Pattani Hospital, where the village chief was pronounced dead.

The gunman inside the house was also dead. He was identified as Manase Siredee.