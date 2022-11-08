33 Bangkok parks open for Loy Krathong festival

People float their krathong in the lake of the Benchasiri Park during the festival in Bangkok in October 2020. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thirty-three public parks in Bangkok will be open for the Loy Krathong festival and workers will collect Krathong floats for disposal from 8pm until 5am on Wednesday, City Hall announced on Tuesday.

Ekwaranyu Amrapan, spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), said the parks would remain opened until midnight.

The 33 public parks are in many districts - Bang Kae, Bang Khen, Bang Kholaem, Bang Khuthian, Bangkok Noi, Bung Kum, Bang Phlat, Chatuchak, Don Mueang, Klong Sam Wa, Klong Toey, Lat Krabang, Lat Phrao, Min Buri, Nong Chok, Pathum Wan, Prawet, Phra Nakhon, Ratchathewi, Sathon, Thawi Watthana and Thung Khru.

Mr Ekwaranyu said BMA staff would collect krathong floats from 8pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday- from the Chao Phraya river, canals, lakes and public parks.

Collected floats would be gathered at the mouth of Klong Ong Ang canal and at a cargo pier of the Commerce Ministry in Rat Burana district, and then taken for disposal in Onnut, Nong Khaem and Sai Mai areas.

Krathong made from natural materials would be composted, Mr Ekwaranyu said.

Last year, the BMA collected 403,235 krathong, compared with 492,537 in 2020. About 96% of the floats were made from natural material.

The spokesman warned that using metal nails in making krathong could result in injuries to the workers and damage the machines used to trash the floats.

The National Astronomical Research Institute comfirmed that a total lunar eclipse will occur during the Loy Krathong festival on Tuesday night, lasting from 5.44pm until 6.41pm.