Fake cough syrup production ring smashed

Consumer protection police show items used in the production of fake cough syrup and bottles of fake medication seized in the raids on 11 targets in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phuket provinces. (Photo supplied)

The Consumer Protection Police Division has arrested three people on charges of running a factory which produced fake coup syrup for distribution throughout the country, CPPD commander Pol Maj Gen Anan Nanasombat said on Tuesday.

A large quantity of illegal items used in the production were seized. Total damages were estimated at 70 million baht.

He said CPPD police raided 11 targets in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phuket provinces after receiving information that a factory used as a major production base of the cough syrup was located in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phuket was a major distribution centre.

In the raids, the police seized a large quantity of illegal goods, including 66,750 bottles of fake cough syrup, ingredients and production equipment.

Three suspects were arrested and charged with producing and distributing fake medical products - Phop Charoenpatarayothin, 43, and his wife Chayapa, 42, and Roengchai Jit-aree, 46.

Pol Col Neti Wongkularb, commander of CPPD's sub-division 4, said the factory belonged to Mr Phop and his wife. Mr Roengchai was in charge of production.

The illegal production and sale of the fake cough syrup began in 2019. The products were first sold under the brand name Datissin, which was later changed to Diphenyl. Fake cough syrup under other brand names was also seized in the raids. An investigation was underway to find the producers.

Pol Col Neti said the production ingredients included glucose and raspberry flavouring. The fake labels were ordered from printing houses in Bangkok. The fake cough syrup had been distributed and put on sale nationwide.

Since April 2021, the production and distribution ring under Mr Phop had allegedly made about 80 million baht in revenue.