More krathong floated in Bangkok than last year

The lively atmosphere at Icon Siam during the Loy Krathong festival, on the Chao Phraya river bank in Bangkok's Khlong San district, on Tuesday night. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The number of krathong floated in Bangkok during the festival on Tuesday night was up 42% on last year, City Hall reported on Wednesday.

A total of 572,602 krathong were collected from all venues after the festival, up from 403,203 last year, a 42% increase, according to the city's department of environment, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration spokesman Ekwaranyu Amarapal said.

About 95.7% of the floating baskets were made of biodegradable natural materials, a drop from last year's 96.5%. Only 4.3%, or 24,516 baskets, collected on Tuesday night were made of styrofoam, but this was still an increase from last year's 3.5%.

Khlong Toey floated the most krathong, with 27,776, and Pom Prap Sattru Phai, one of the city's most densely populated districts, the fewest with only 122 collected.

Most of the krathong collected from Khlong Toey were made of biodegradable natural material, 26,912. Prawet district had the highest number of styrofoam baskets at 1,140.

In seven districts all the krathong collected overnight were made of 100% natural material - Lak Si, Din Daeng, Bang Rak, Sathon, Chom Thong, Bangkok Yai and Thawi Watthana.