Forestry official found dead in field

Police examined the cassava field where the body of a Royal Forest Department official was found in Phitsanulok's Wat Bot district on Tuesday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A forestry official was found dead in a cassava field in Wat Bot district on Tuesday and the cause of his death was being investigated, police said.

The body was discovered in tambon Khansong by a rubber tapper who noticed a foul smell wafting from an adjoining cassava field, near Moo 4 village. He went to investigate and found the body. He informed the village chief, who reported it to Wat Bot police.

Police, a doctor from Wat Bot Hospital and rescue workers went to the spot to examine the body, which was swollen with decomposition. The dead man was wearing dark green trousers but no shirt. His belt buckle displayed the emblem of the Royal Forest Department.

A wallet was found in his pants pocket and contained an identification card for Kittisak Tree-in, 43, of Phitsanulok's Chat Trakan district, a Royal Forest Department official.

He was believed to have died at least seven days previously from the condition of the body, which was sent to Buddhachinaraj Phitsanulok Hospital for an autopsy to establish the cause of death.

The dead man's motorcycle was found about four kilometres from the cassava farm.