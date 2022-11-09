Samut Prakan teacher arrested with student porn videos

Natdanai, 28, a teacher in Samut Prakan, blurred face, is arrested at his condominium room in Bang Na district, Bangkok on Tuesday for allegedly selling videos of children, on VK social media platform. (Police photo)

A teacher at a public school in Samut Prakan has been arrested for allegedly selling pornographic videos of adults and children on social media, some showing him having sex with schoolgirls in uniform.

According to police, he admitted to having earned about one million baht over the last year from the videos.

Cyber crime police arrested Natdanai, 28, at a condominium on Sukhumvit soi 105 in Bang Na district, Bangkok, on Tuesday on charges of putting pornographic data into a computer system, possessing child pornographic material for sexual and commercial purposes and disseminating child sex videos for commercial purposes.

Arresting officers seized mobile phones, a computer, SIM cards, bank account books and other items from his room as evidence.

Mr Natdanai teaches social science to Prathom Suksa 4 (Grade 4) students at a primary school in Samut Prakan, police said. His surname was not disclosed.

The arrest followed information from Hug Project Thailand that a 17-year-old girl had sought help after someone using VK social media platform under the names “Wakanda’’ and "T’Challa’’ disseminated porn clips of her on social media.

When she contacted that person to delete the videos, the person demanded money from her, and asked her to contact him via video in an obscene manner. The girl said she was told to take a photo of herself with her ID card and send it to him online. He instead posted her clips online.

Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakhonbancha, commissioner of the Cybercrime Investigation Bureau, ordered the investigation that revealed Mr Natdanai was the administrator of the two pages.

During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted to having opened seven pornographic pages on the social media platform and posting 1,823 video clips over about one year. Each page had more than 200,000 followers and those wanting to view porn videos were told to pay a 1,500 baht membership fee for one year's access.

He allegedly told police he had earned about one million baht since he opened those pages.

The arresting team found a concealed camera in his bedroom and videos showing him having sex with students in girl scout uniforms. The suspect was handed over to Bang Na police for legal action.