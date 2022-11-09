Rare white-spotted wedgefish beaches in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The white-spotted wedgefish beached in Thap Sakae district, Prachuap Khiri Khan. It was assisted back out to sea after being tended by experts from the Marine Coastal Resources and Fisheries departments. (Photos supplied)

A white-spotted wedgefish (Rhynchobatus Australiae), which is very rare, was found beached in Thap Sakae district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and helped back out to sea, Marine and Coastal Resources Department director-general Atthapol Charoenchansa said on Wednesday.

The fish had beached at Hat Laem in tambon Hu Kwang and was seen by local villagers. Its discovery was reported to the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre, Upper Gulf of Thailand, he said, but did not say when it was found.

Officials from the Marine and Coastal Resources Administration Office 3 and Fisheries Department and marine rangers were sent to Hat Laem beach to examine the fish.

Tassapol Krachangdara, an expert on Cartilaginous fishes from the Fisheries Department, said it was a full-gown white-spotted wedgefish, 1.5 metres long, weighing about 20 kilogrammes.

It is also known as the white-spotted guitarfish. (continues below)

The officials were able to keep the fish alive. When it had regained strength, they released it back into the sea, hoping it would survive.

Mr Tossapol said the white-spotted wedgefish, although under threat of extinction, is still not protected under the Wildlife Protection Act of 2019.

Attempts had been made to list it as a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, but without success. Only the similar bowmouth guitarfish had been protected by the law.

Mr Tossapol said white-spotted wedgefish is one of the most sought after Cartilarginous fishes for trading in Southeast Asia, which threatens its survival. Preliminary reports indicated that the Gulf of Thailand might be a breeding ground for the rare fish, he said.

He asked that fishing communities, marine rangers and fishermen keep a watch for beaching white-spotted wedgefish. If they see one, they should immediately call hotline number 1362 so that marine specialists can be rushed to assist it.