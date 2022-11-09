Search for missing teenager who fell into reservoir ends

Rescuers have ended the search for a teenager who fell from a jet ski into the reservoir of the Srinakarin Dam in Sri Sawat district, Kanchanaburi on Oct 24. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A search for a boy who fell from a jet ski into the reservoir of the Srinakarin Dam in Sri Sawat district ended on Wednesday, with no traces of the teenager found during the 15-day operation. But his mother vowed to come back this month for a thorough search.

Teams from various rescue foundations and from both the public and private sectors took part in the search for Mawin Natedecha, 18. The tourist from Bangkok fell from the jet ski, driven by an older friend, into the reservoir in tambon Tha Kradan around 3pm on Oct 24.

Chalermphan Hongyon, chairman of water rescue club region 7, said his diving team had gone 45-55 metres down but found no sign of the missing teenager.

Relying on their torches, divers had to contend with dense underwater foliage, said Mr Chalermphan.

He pinned his hopes on two mobile phones in Mawin’s shoulderbag, saying the iCloud app in the devices might possibly send a location.

The teenager's mother, Ketsara Fuengfoo, on Tuesday night floated 14 krathongs in front of a framed photo of her son. She said she would return to Bangkok on Wednesday after the 15-day search failed to find any trace of her son.

She would come back to the reservoir this month, she said, and work with local rescue teams to conduct a thorough search at the spot where Mawin fell.

However, the search teams were in dire need of underwater drones and sonar equipment, she said.