Dignitaries get 24-hour security

National police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas, centre.

Police are more than ready to ensure the safety of leaders from the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) countries and economic zones who will attend the Apec summit from Nov 18-19, the commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP) said on Wednesday.

He said the visiting dignitaries will be provided with round-the-clock protection at their hotels and the meeting venue.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas on Wednesday led his deputies -- Pol Gen Roy Inkhapairote and Pol Gen Chinnaphat Sarasin -- to inspect the readiness of his officers at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), the summit venue, as well as roads and areas nearby.

Pol Lt Gen Thiti Sangsawang, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, who is responsible for safety and traffic management in Bangkok, also joined the inspection.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said police will be deployed at the venue, its surrounding areas and all 19 hotels where the 21 Apec leaders will stay.

He said he had issued working guidelines to safeguard visitors travelling along certain traffic routes to ensure their security.

These included the setting up of interception checkpoints, the management of public gatherings, and safety protocols to combat terrorism and handle any suspicious objects that were detected during the gathering, he said.

To ease congestion, the government announced special public holidays from Nov 16-18 for Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.

Motorists are asked to avoid using Ratchadaphisek Road in front of the QSNCC from Asok Montri intersection to Rama IV intersection and nearby Duang Phithak Road in Klong Toey district during this period, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal and anti-drone units will be stationed in the area surrounding the summit venue, he said, adding police have coordinated with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to designate the area as a no-fly zone.

Meanwhile, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) on Wednesday announced the temporary suspension from Nov 16-19 of QSNCC Station, located on the Blue Line.

The MRTA will provide free pick-up services around Rama IV intersection near Klong Toey Station and Asok Montri intersection near Sukhumvit Station.

They will stop at four spots including Modena by the Fraser Bangkok Hotel. People can use car parking services at nearby buildings, such as Phetchaburi Station.