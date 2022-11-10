Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
'Inspector Beagle' sniffs out smoked bat meat from China
Thailand
General

'Inspector Beagle' sniffs out smoked bat meat from China

published : 10 Nov 2022 at 11:26

writer: Online Reporters

A sniffer beagle on duty at Suvarnabhum airport. (Photos: Livestock Development Department)
A sniffer beagle on duty at Suvarnabhum airport. (Photos: Livestock Development Department)

A sniffer beagle of the Livestock Development Department deteted smoked bats being smuggled into Thailand from China in a passenger's bag at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Somchuan Ratanamangkalanon, director-general of the department, said an "Inspector Beagle" from its Quarantine and Inspection Canine Unit working at the airport detected the smoked bat and other cured  meat in luggage on a flight from Kunming. He did not say when.

The dead bats were in a small bag weighing 2.5 kilogrammes. It was packed along with a bag of smoked ham of the same weight and another bag of smoked bacon weighing 4.5kg.

The goods were seized for laboratory examination and later disposal. Bat meat could carry the Nipah virus, which can cause fatal inflammation of brain, and the pork could carry the African swine fever virus, Mr Somchuan said.

"Inspector Beagles are on duty to detect such products being smuggled in arriving luggage, especially on flights from countries such as Cambodia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Laos, Vietnam and China," Mr Somchuan said.

An official shows the smuggled meat.

The smuggled smoked bat.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Business

Consumer confidence at 10-month high in October

Thai consumer confidence rose for a fifth straight month in October, reaching a 10-month high, bolstered by improved economic activity following the easing of Covid-19 curbs, a survey showed on Thursday.

11:54
Thailand

'Inspector Beagle' sniffs out smoked bat meat from China

A sniffer beagle of the Livestock Development Department deteted smoked bats being smuggled into Thailand from China in a passenger's bag at Suvarnabhumi airport.

11:26
Business

Don't Expect Cheap Airfares to Come Back Soon, Airline Executives Say

Airfares are sky high, and airline executives expect them to stay that way.

10:45