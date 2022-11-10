Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Taxi fares to rise in Greater Bangkok
Thailand
General

Taxi fares to rise in Greater Bangkok

published : 10 Nov 2022 at 16:54

writer: Online Reporters

A tourist talks with a taxi driver at Suvarnabhumi airport. Fares will rise by an average 7% in Greater Bangkok in about two weeks. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
A tourist talks with a taxi driver at Suvarnabhumi airport. Fares will rise by an average 7% in Greater Bangkok in about two weeks. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Transport Ministry and taxi drivers have agreed on new fare rates for Bangkok and its vicinity that will see passengers paying about 7% more for a ride.

It will be the first fare hike in eight years and is expected to be approved by the transport minister before the end of the month.

Wirat Pimpanit, an adviser to the minister, said on Thursday that taxi drivers' representatives had agreed to a new fare schedule proposed after a study by the Thailand Development and Research Institute.

The flagfall for ordinary taxis would remain at 35 baht, but rise to 40 baht for large cabs, for the first kilometre.

Fares would increase for all taxies from the current 5.50 baht per kilometre to 6.50 baht for the next 1-10km. The next 10-20km would be 7 baht/km; 20-40km, 8 baht; 40-60km, 8.50 baht; 60-80km, 9 baht; and for distances beyond 80km, 10.50 baht per kilometre.

The waiting time metre charge for traffic jams would rise from two to three baht per minute.

The changes would cost passengers 7.34% more on average. The last increase was eight years ago. 

Mr Wirat said the new fares would be applied only to taxis operating in Bangkok and its vicinity.

Large taxis are mainly converted sport utility vehicles and normally operate at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.

Jirut Wisanjit, the director-general of the Land Transport Department, said the agency would work on the fine details and then forward the fare rate to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob for approval. 

The entire process would take about two weeks The new fare structure would be announced as a ministry regulation.

Mr Jirut said the new fares had been calculated to reflect core inflation in Greater Bangkok.

The country's core inflation, which excludes oil and raw food prices, was 3.17% in October, according to the Commerce Ministry. The ministry did not release a breakdown of inflation statistics for the provinces.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Dearer rides

Taxi fares will rise in Greater Bangkok for the first time in eight years after the Transport Ministry and cabbies agree on a new rate structure.

16:54
World

Flap in Hong Kong over UK lawyer

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court’s decision to allow a senior British lawyer to represent jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai has sparked a chorus of condemnation from powerful Beijing loyalist voices.

16:27
World

Pilot ‘complacency’ a factor in fatal Indonesia crash

JAKARTA: Indonesian investigators on Thursday blamed mechanical problems and pilot “complacency” for a deadly plane crash last year that killed all 62 passengers and crew.

16:00