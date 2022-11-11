PM urges Asean digital cooperation

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrives in Phnom Penh for the Asean Summit on Thursday. (Photo by Government House)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging Asean nations to work together to further develop the region's fast-growing digital economy, which is expected to be worth more than US$360 billion (13.32 trillion baht) by the end of this year.

The prime minister made the call at the Asean Business and Investment Summit (Abis) 2022, which he attended via videoconference on Thursday.

Gen Prayut said policies which are "digital-ready" need to be on top of the priority list for both the Thai government and its Asean counterparts, in order to boost the region's post-pandemic economic recovery by taking advantage of the opportunities available on digital platforms.

Given the vast value and rapid growth of the region's digital economy, it is very important to improve the regulatory environment in order to ensure transparency, fairness, and quality, he said.

The upskilling of the region's human resources should be prioritised, along with the increased promotion of digital start-ups, he said.

To that end, Thailand is working to promote a wave of new start-ups by facilitating investments by leading technology companies, particularly those which deal with blockchain technology, smart electronics, logistics, and agriculture, both within and outside Asean, Gen Prayut went on.

It is also important to step up efforts to create a more conducive environment for digital business integration, which could be achieved by improving connectivity, investing further in digital infrastructure upgrades, and promoting the Asean Single Window platform, a one-stop shop to facilitate cargo clearance through customs.

Under the Asean Digital Hub project, Thailand plans to upgrade the country's telecom infrastructure and develop seamless connections with regional internet networks.

Gen Prayut said the project is currently being implemented alongside the Thailand Digital Valley project and the smart city project in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

Moreover, a plan by Amazon Web Services (AWS), tech giant Amazon's cloud service arm, to invest $5 billion (around 190 billion baht) in cloud computing infrastructure in Thailand will help provide support for the public sector's digital reform, the prime minister said.

The prime minister also stressed the need to reduce the region's digital divide.