No forced sex, threesome 'consensual family', says couple's lawyer

The 32-year-old woman and lawyer Phaisarn Ruangrit at the Central Investigation Bureau on Thursday, when they filed a complaint. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

The lawyer for a business couple accused of forcing a woman to sleep with them in exchange for forgiving a 500,000 baht debt has denied there was any coercion, saying it was consensual sex after the woman had a long affair with the wife.

Ekkasit Srisung responded to the allegation leveled against his clients at a press conference in a hotel in Chon Buri on Thursday night.

The woman who laid the complaint is a former employee of the couple, who own a logistics firm in Chon Buri.

He said the woman's allegations she was raped and forcefully detained were not true. In fact, the complainant had an affair with the woman.

He said the husband had discovered the woman had a long-running sexual relationship with his wife, who had advanced her at least 500,000 baht in cash, along with valuables such as mobile phones, an expensive ring and other goods. The affair had continued for 5-6 years before the husband found out early this year.

Mr Ekkasit said the husband then gave his wife’s lover a choice – return all money and goods she obtained from his wife, or live together as a family in a threesome, one man and two women. The sexual relationship between them was consensual, he said.

The three had visited many areas of Thailand together and travelled to other countries, such as Singapore. They had stayed in luxury hotels in Pattaya and Bangkok. When dining at restaurants they took photos of themselves together, openly.

They also slept together. There was no illegal detention as alleged, the lawyer said.

On Monday, the 32-year-old woman accused the couple of forcing her to sleep with them in exchange for forgiveness of a 500,000 baht debt.

Lawyer Phaisarn Ruangrit took her to the complaint centre at the Central Investigation Bureau and requested legal action.

According Mr Phaisarn, his client worked for the couple, came to know the wife well and they became very close. Whenever his client had financial troubles, the woman helped her out with loans that eventually totalled 500,000 baht.

The husband learned of their affair and forced his client to enter into a “contract” to join them as a threesome in exchange for forgiveness of the debt. The husband threatened to sue her for 10 million baht if she did not agree, according to Mr Phaisarn. The contract was "tantamount to slavery", said Mr Phaisarn.

Mr Phaisarn also said his client identified as a man, which made the threesome "hellish" for her.

The couple’s lawyer had a different story about the "contract".

Mr Ekkasit said the woman had told the couple she feared being sued for having an affair with the man’s wife, because the couple had registered their marriage. She wanted a contract to protect herself, Mr Ekkasit said.

He denied it was akin to slavery, as alleged. The contract was made with the consent of all three people, the lawyer said. His clients were ready to fight the case in court.

He called a press conference to explain the matter clearly, otherwise society would hear only one side and draw the wrong conclusions.

He believed the case could be settled amicably, as all involved were "family". They should sit down down and talk, and patch up their differences.

Mr Ekkasit said he had tried to contact the woman via Line chat, but she did not reply. He said his clients found the matter very stressful and the woman's allegation of sexual abuse tarnished their reputation.

The lawyer said he would meet police investigators handling the case on Friday.