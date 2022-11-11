Student dies in fall from school building

Police cordon off the scene where a schoolboy was found dead, believed killed in a fall from the adjoining nine-storey building at Boonwattana School in tambon Hua Thale in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Thursday night. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 14-year old boy fell to his death from a school building on Thursday night, the third secondary student to die this way in Muang district in the last six months.

The boy's body was discovered on the ground beside a nine-story building at Boonwattana School in tambon Hua Thale about 8.40pm.

A teacher who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the boy was in Grade 9 and had a good academic record. His schoolbag was found on the fifth floor of the building and his shoes on the sixth floor.

Earlier on Thursday night his parents had asked people on social media to help find their son. The boy had been missing since about 5pm on Thursday, when his father normally picked him up and took him home.

His heart-broken mother said through her tears that her son stayed with her husband in Muang district. She lived in her home district of Khon Buri.

On Aug 15, a 16-year-old schoolboy fell from the sixth floor of a building at Ratchasima Witthayalai School in Muang district.

On May 31, a Grade 8 schoolgirl fell from the eighth floor of a building at Suranari Witthaya School in Muang district.

Education officials suspected depression as the cause in those two cases.

In response, education authorities in Nakhon Ratchasima ordered safety checks at schools and asked psychologists to train teachers and counsel students on how to cope with depression.