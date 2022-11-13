Summit sees gatherings banned at 20 city spots

Light illuminates Memorial Bridge along the Chao Phraya River on Saturday ahead of the Apec Summit in Bangkok. (Reuters photo)

The government has prohibited public gatherings at 20 inner city areas in Bangkok during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit from Monday to Saturday.

The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette to prevent disturbances to the Apec summit and meetings at the site and near delegates' hotels.

The premier invoked sections 5 and 8 of the Public Assembly Act 2015 to prohibit gatherings surrounding the summit venue at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) and 19 hotels where world leaders will stay.

The hotels are Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Park Hyatt Bangkok, Rosewood Bangkok, the Okura Prestige Bangkok, the Athenee Hotel, Conrad Bangkok, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, and Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Others are the Sheraton Grande, Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, So-Bangkok, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, the St Regis, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park, Sukhothai Bangkok, Banyan Tree, Mandarin Oriental and Shangri-La Bangkok. In response, Royal Thai Police (RTP) will keep the areas safe and beef up security surrounding the summit venue and the hotels.

Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he will set up a war room to monitor any activities involving gatherings near the summit venue at Benjakitti Park.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health, under the instruction of Anutin Charnvirakul, says its medical unit will provide healthcare and prompt treatment for attendees.

Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek said police will close access to two streets entirely between Nov 14-19: Ratchadaphisek Road from Asoke intersection to Rama IV Road and Duang Phithak Road from Sukhumvit to Rama IV roads.

He asked people living in the areas to register themselves with Thong Lor and Lumpini police. At present 20,000 people have registered.