Indonesian tourist dies in cruise ship off Phuket

PHUKET: An Indonesian male tourist died while on board a cruise ship which arrived in this southern Thai island resort province from Singapore in the small hours on Saturday.

Pol Lt Col Teerasak Boonsawaeng, a Patong police investigator, said he was reported at about 9am on Saturday by a tour coordinator that a tourist died on board cruise ship Spectrum of the Seas which was moored in the Patong bay.



Police and a doctor from Patong Hospital went to the boat to investigate.



Dr Natcha Tanpongcharoen from Patong Hospital examined the body of the man, who was identified as Muhammad Isnaen, 45, in the ship's medical room. It was initially believed the man died from acute heart failure.



The man's wife, Tengu Tuty Evayani, told the police that she and her husband were sleeping in Room No 7616 of the cruise ship which arrived in Phuket from Singapore at about 1am on Saturday.



When she woke up shortly after 2am, she found Muhammad lying still with face down on the bed. She became suspicious and called the ship's doctor. The doctor moved her husband to the medical room and performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him, but to no avail. He was pronounced dead at 2.27am.



The body of the Indonesian tourist was transferred from the ship to Patong Hospital to officially establish the cause of death.



The police had reported the death to the Indonesian embassy in Thailand.