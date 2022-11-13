Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Pattaya nightclub facing closure after police raid in Pattaya
Thailand
General

Pattaya nightclub facing closure after police raid in Pattaya

published : 13 Nov 2022 at 15:53

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Plastic bags with a white substance inside are found on the ground on the premises of a nightspot in Pattaya during a police crackdown on crime on Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
Plastic bags with a white substance inside are found on the ground on the premises of a nightspot in Pattaya during a police crackdown on crime on Sunday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: An entertainment venue in Pattaya is facing a closing order after it was found to be operating without permission and sachets of white powder suspected to be drugs were found scattered around the premises, police said.

Pattaya police, with support from a special operations unit of the Provincial Police Region 2, were deployed to patrol various entertainment venues in Pattaya City in Bang Lamung district as a deterrent against crime.

As of 2.30am on Sunday, most of the entertainment venues were found to have closed by 2am, but some remained open beyond closing time.

In Soi Kophai, the police found one establishment was still open with some 30 young customers inside.

On seeing the police, the customers gradually left, leaving the venue with only a few employees to collect glasses and bottles of alcoholic drinks and do the cleaning.

But when police scoured the venue, they found many plastic sachets, some with powder in them, scattered around the premises, including the parking area.

In a search of a black Honda Civic car, the police found a plastic bag containing a lump of white substance in it. Nobody claimed to be the owner. The car was impounded for examination.

A number of venue staff were detained. They were charged with operating the shop without permission, opening beyond closing time and allowing the use of drugs. The sachets found at the venue would be tested to see if they contained any kind of illegal substance.

Since the shop had been raided several times before and prevous customers had tested positive for drugs, and had then reopened without permission, the police would report to the provincial governor and recommend that it be ordered closed.

The police did not disclose the name of the venue.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Pattaya nightclub facing closure after police raid in Pattaya

CHON BURI: An entertainment venue in Pattaya is facing a closing order after it was found to be operating without permission and sachets of white powder suspected to be drugs were found scattered around the premises, police said.

15:53
Life

Hong Kong boy band Mirror members, dancers express shock over report findings

Members of Hong Kong boy band Mirror and dancers involved in a concert where a falling screen critically injured a performer have voiced dismay on social media at the actions that led to the incident, with officials overseeing the venue set to be grilled in the legislature on Monday.

15:01
World

Biden set to meet Xi in bid to avert a full rupture in US-China ties

The US and China disagree on so many things, across so many spheres, that other world leaders are increasingly warning of a deeper rupture that could split the global economy.

14:01