PM urges unity for Apec

Fireworks light up the sky over Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge as the Tourism Authority of Thailand kicks off ‘Vijit Chao Phraya’, night-time light show to welcome the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2022 summit. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday urged Thais to be good hosts for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit as the Apec Economic Leaders' Week (AELW) kicks off on Monday.

Public gatherings have also been banned at 20 inner city areas in Bangkok until Nov 19 to prevent disturbances to the Apec summit and meetings at the venue and near delegates' hotels.

The clampdown follows rumours that protests will be held during the event. Police last week appealed to protest groups to hold demonstrations at the designated site at Lan Khon Muang in front of City Hall.

Nevertheless, protest leader Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon has said a planned "Ratsadon Yood Apec" (Civilians Stop Apec) protest will still go ahead.

The group is still evaluating the situation and will decide later how it will stage an event under the recently imposed new rules, she added.

The premier invoked sections 5 and 8 of the Public Assembly Act 2015 to prohibit gatherings surrounding the summit venue at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) and 19 hotels where world leaders will stay, in an announcement published in the Royal Gazette.

Speaking in Phnom Penh where he attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit, Gen Prayut called on the public to join the government in welcoming the Apec leaders, ministers and delegates.

As chair of Apec 2022, the event provides the kingdom an opportunity to drive the global agenda and gain wider recognition in the international community, he said.

"Several people say I'm doing it for myself, but that's not true. This is for all Thais, for today and for our future. I hope the Apec summit will proceed smoothly and am thankful to every party involved for their support.

"We should give support to each other because what we're doing is for the nation and the future of the younger generations. I thank all Thais and foreigners too.

"Several things are improving, economic activities and investments. That's our chance and we'd better not let it slip away," he told Thai media outlets from the summit.

Gen Prayut also said guests at the Asean summit are looking forward to the Apec meeting in Bangkok, which will be their first in-person meeting in several years.

Thailand's agenda for the summit, held under the theme of "Open. Connect. Balance", is to promote the bio-circular-green (BCG) economic model for sustainable economic growth.

The model, which was announced by the government as a national agenda item and part of its post-pandemic recovery approach, is aimed at encouraging manufacturers to adopt techniques that can add value to their products with little to no impact to the environment.

The Royal Thai Army will support police in ensuring the Apec summit proceeds smoothly, said army spokeswoman Maj Gen Sirichan Nga-thong.

She said army commander Gen Narongpan Jitkaewtae has instructed all units to give assistance whether by means of personnel or equipment, in ensuring safety for guests and traffic management.

Security support includes 30 military dogs and EOD units to tighten security around designated venues while army-run hospitals and the army's aviation centre are on standby to provide medical assistance and helicopters for emergency medical transport. Security and surveillance along the border are also being beefed up, she said.

Commerce Minister and Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit said on Sunday that violence should be avoided in all protests. He said people can exercise freedom of expression but they should not resort to violence.

"We can have different views but shouldn't engage in any acts that would damage the country," he said.

In April 2009, red-shirt protesters representing the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) forced their way into the 14th Asean Summit in Pattaya, causing its abrupt cancellation and the emergency evacuation of foreign leaders.