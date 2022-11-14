Apec leaders to experience traditional flavours

Dishes representing various parts of Thailand will be served to world leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) gala dinner on Thursday, according to the government.

The event will host 300 guests under the theme of "Sustainable Thai Gastronomy" at the Thai Royal Navy Convention Hall, Bhakavat Tanskul, director-general of the Foreign Affairs Ministry's Protocol Department said on Monday.

Chumpol Jangprai, executive chef at R-Haan, a two Michelin star restaurant, will lead the cooking team, Mr Bhakavat said.

He said the food served at the dinner will represent Thailand's charm and showcase the abundance of homegrown products sourced throughout the country.

Crispy 'krathong thong' topped with caviar from the Doi Inthanon Royal Project. photos The Foreign Affairs Ministry

That includes rainbow lobsters from Phuket, Betong chicken from Yala, salted threadfin (Indian salmon) or pla kulao, from Narathiwat, Wagyu beef from Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), Phon Yang Kham beef from Sakon Nakhon, giant river prawn from Ayutthaya and caviar from the Royal Project in Chiang Mai.

Tanee Sangrat, director-general of the ministry's Information Department, said these ingredients will be made into various dishes.

Crispy krathong thong with caviar filling will be served as a one-bite dish.

The starters will have four varieties to show off different flavours of each region and that include tom yum-flavoured river prawn croquettes from the Central region, khao soi-flavoured rice noodle from the North, charcoal grilled Wagyu beef with spicy dip from the Northeast and marinated grilled chicken from the South.

Also on offer are yam yai or Thai traditional salad, which will be served with nine types of organic vegetables from local enterprises, he said.

Main courses include pon yang kham two-beef massaman curry, Phuket organic pearl grouper with tom kha sauce topped with makrut lime leaf foam, Thung Kula Ronghai jasmine rice and nine varieties of brown rice, cooked with fragrant lemongrass.

A selection of starters representing the four regions of Thailand is laid out on a Thai map.

Servings of khanom mokaeng (sweet custard) and passion fruit and longan honey sorbet will be served for dessert, he said, adding this dish will be made with low-carb flour, taro from the northern region and palm sugar from Phetchaburi province.

Also on offer will be performances such as a khon mask dance, a puppet show and activities to recreate the Loy Kratong festival, he said. There will also be a recreation of the illuminated boat procession, which is traditionally organised after the end of Buddhist's Lent, he said.