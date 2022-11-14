Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Smuggled pickup seized near border, 2 arrested
Thailand
General

Smuggled pickup seized near border, 2 arrested

published : 14 Nov 2022 at 10:13

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

The Toyota Rivo pickup smuggled from Malaysia seized in Songkhla's Sadao district by a border patrol on Sunday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
The Toyota Rivo pickup smuggled from Malaysia seized in Songkhla's Sadao district by a border patrol on Sunday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A pickup smuggled from Malaysia was seized and two suspects arrested near the Malaysian border in Sadao district on Sunday.

Acting on a tipoff, a combined patrol of the 5th Infantry Regiment, Border Patrol Police Unit 4304 and immigration police stopped the pickup, a red Toyota Rivo with Malaysian licence plate JVK 8510, at demarcation post No 26 near Ban Thung Yo in tambon Samnak Taew, Sadao district.

Two suspected smugglers - Surachai Yodkaew, 22, and Sonthaya Kuripradit, 23, both from Sadao district - were arrested.

The seized pickup and the  suspects were handed over to the Sadao immigration office.

No information was released on how the pickup was smuggled across the border. An expanded investigation is underway into the smuggling ring, police said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Covid-19 cases up by 12.8%

Covid-19 cases rose 12.8% last week over the previous week, mostly in Greater Bangkok and tourist provinces in the East and the South, according to health authorities.

10:59
Thailand

2 killed, 3 injured in southern attacks

NARATHIWAT: An army officer and a villager were killed and three other people injured in two related attacks in Chanae district of this southern border province on Sunday.

10:41
Thailand

Smuggled pickup seized near border, 2 arrested

SONGKHLA: A pickup smuggled from Malaysia was seized and two suspects arrested near the Malaysian border in Sadao district on Sunday.

10:13