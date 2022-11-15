PM must use meet 'to showcase vision'

The chairman of the Sang Anakhot Thai Party, Somkid Jatusripitak, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha should take advantage of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit to show his vision for the nation, as well as his leadership skills, to be recognised as an Asean leader.

The former deputy prime minister made the comment in a speech on Thai-Chinese relations at a Thai-Chinese Exim Association event attended by many Thai business figures of Chinese descent.

According to him, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stole the show at last week's Asean Summit with a speech at the opening ceremony on Friday.

During the speech, Hun Sen said: "We are now at the most uncertain juncture and the lives of millions in the region depend on our wisdom and far-sightedness, the correct decisions and policies, and a realistic approach to addressing the strategic challenges we all face.''

Mr Somkid said the speech showed Hun Sen was trying to compete for the role of Asean leader by encouraging Asean members to sit down to address regional issues.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is also expected to show his vision as a leader at the Group of 20 (G20) summit, which kicks off in Bali today, Mr Somkid said.

As the Apec summit will take place on Friday and Saturday, the Foreign Ministry should devise a speech to burnish Gen Prayut's image as an Asean leader, Mr Somkid said.

"In the past, Thailand and Singapore were considered to be the leaders of Asean. Thailand shouldn't move away from the core of the regional bloc," Mr Somkid said.

He further said Thailand should now stay away from politics riddled with colour-coded conflicts so the country can move forward.

"The country is now at a crossroads. A misstep will bring the country to its knees. Wise action will lead to recovery," Mr Somkid said.

Regarding relations between Thailand and China, Mr Somkid said that China remains Thailand's largest trading partner with both countries striving to strengthen ties over the past several decades.

He noted that a Thai-Chinese joint committee to promote trade, investment and economic cooperation has been set up.