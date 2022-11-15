Airport opens 'Apec lane'

Suvarnabhumi airport has opened an exclusive "Apec Lane" for attendants of the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2022 meetings and summit.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of the airport, said the lane is designed to facilitate speedy and comfortable transit through the terminal for participants at the event which takes place throughout the week. He said Apec meeting participants are advised to contact airport officials to get access to the priority lane.

Meanwhile, Airports of Thailand (AoT) and Don Mueang airport expect a surge in the number of air passengers this week after the government announced special public holidays from Nov 16-18 for Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan.

The airport management said tight security measures are in place and its staff are prepared to serve and cope with the soaring number of passengers during the long weekend. Traffic at the airport has been brought under tight control by officials who will be on hand to deal with traffic management issues at various spots around the capital, according to the airport authority.

A Passenger and Taxi Drop Lane has been provided at Domestic Terminal 2. Passengers who need special assistance can be dropped off at Gate 12, Domestic Terminal 2.

Nevertheless, travellers are strongly advised to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before departure time for international flights.

Nok Air has also urged passengers to study routes and plan their travel to Don Mueang airport between Nov 12-20 due to the closure of several main roads during the Apec meetings. Police said road closures would take effect around the clock from Nov 16 to 19 on Ratchadapisek Road between the Asok Montri and Rama IV-Klong Toey intersections.