Two women killed, driver injured in crash
published : 15 Nov 2022 at 10:32
writer: Chaiwat Satyaem
PHETCHABURI: Two women were killed and their male driver seriously injured in a road accident on Phetkasem highway in Khao Yoi district on Monday, police reported.
The accident occurred about 2.30pm. Their Chevrolet sedan veered off the Phetkasem highway near kilometre marker 145 in tambon Nong Prong in heavy rain, crashed into a roadside power post and overturned.
Rescuers called to the scene said two women were lying dead on the road. They were believed to have been passengers thrown out of the car by the impact. A seriously injured man was still trapped inside, at the steering wheel.
It took rescuers about 30 minutes to break open the wrecked car and remove the driver. He was rushed to Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi town.
All three were Myanmar nationals, but their identities were not known.
Police were investigating the cause of the accident.