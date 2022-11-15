Two women killed, driver injured in crash

This sedan overturned after it veered off the Phetkasem highway during heavy rain and hit a power pole in Khao Yoi district of Phetchaburi province on Monday. Two woman passengers were killed. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PHETCHABURI: Two women were killed and their male driver seriously injured in a road accident on Phetkasem highway in Khao Yoi district on Monday, police reported.

The accident occurred about 2.30pm. Their Chevrolet sedan veered off the Phetkasem highway near kilometre marker 145 in tambon Nong Prong in heavy rain, crashed into a roadside power post and overturned.

Rescuers called to the scene said two women were lying dead on the road. They were believed to have been passengers thrown out of the car by the impact. A seriously injured man was still trapped inside, at the steering wheel.

It took rescuers about 30 minutes to break open the wrecked car and remove the driver. He was rushed to Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi town.

All three were Myanmar nationals, but their identities were not known.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.