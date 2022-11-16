Section
Bomb attacks at 2 petrol stations in South
Thailand
General

Bomb attacks at 2 petrol stations in South

published : 16 Nov 2022 at 07:49

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

The PTT petrol station in Pattani's Muang district catches fire following a bomb attack on Tuesday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
PATTANI: Two petrol stations were damaged by bombs in two districts of this southern border province on Tuesday night, and one employee was injured.

Police said a bomb was detonated at 8.05pm at a PTT station on Highway 42 in Moo 7 village in tambon Bana of Muang district. A petrol station attendant was injured and sent to hospital. The station is located near Pattani Bus Terminal.

Eyewitnesses at the PTT station said two men arrived on a motorcycle and planted a bomb there. One of them then fired a gun into the air and yelled at the attendants to flee before detonating the bomb.

The other bomb went off at a PT petrol station on Highway 42 in tambon Piya Mumang of Yaring district.

Police were investigating.


