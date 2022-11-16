Frenchman missing since going hiking

French tourist Gollio Cyrit Tizzlano, seen in a security camera recording at Khao Sok Holiday Resort in Phanom district, Surat Thani province, before going missing. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A search has been launched for a French tourist not seen since Saturday, when he said he was going for a walk in the jungle.

He is believed to be lost in Khao Sok National Park in Phanom district, provincial governor Wichawut Jinto said on Wednesday.

The tourist's disappearance was reported to Phanom police on Tuesday by the owner of Khao Sok Holiday Resort in tambon Khlong Sok.

He said Gollio Cyrit Tizzlano, about 30, checked in at the resort at 8.30am on Friday and registered for a four-day stay until Monday.

About 10am on Saturday, after breakfast, the Frenchman told him he was going hiking and left. That was the last time he was seen.

On Nov 14, when Mr Tizzlano was due to check out, there was no sign of him. Resort staff checked his room and found his suitcase, clothes and other belongings were still there. His mobile phone was missing, along with the sunglasses he was often seen wearing.

The resort owner reported his absence to police.

Suchao Tomusik, the Phanom district chief, and Pol Col Sutthi Niti-akarapong, the Phanom police chief, led a team of Khao Sok National Park officials, forest rangers and rescuers to look for Mr Tizzlano around the resort and check security camera recordings on various walking routes. They did not see him.

Governor Wichawut said the district chief was in charge of the continuing search, with help from villagers who were familiar with the terrain.

The French tourist was believed to be lost in the jungle of Khao Sok National Park, he said.