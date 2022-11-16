Prawit orders security agencies to step up vigilance

The fire at one of the two bombed petrol stations in Pattani province on Tuesday night. (Photo: Supplied/ Abdullah Benjakat)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has ordered all security agencies to step up their vigilance following the bombing of two petrol stations in Pattani province on Tuesday night, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich said intelligence and security units had been put on high alert. They were to closely monitor movements of various groups so swift action could be taken in all situations as needed.

The Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 and security agencies were to investigate the bombing of the petrol stations in Pattani and catch those responsible.

He said any violence occurring in southern border provinces or elsewhere during this time would affect the country's image as host to leaders and delegates of countries taking part in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok later this week.

Gen Kongcheep called for people to act as the eyes and ears of the authorities. If they saw any unusual activities they should call hotline numbers 191 or 1599 immediately, so that security agencies could take prompt action.