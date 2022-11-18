23,000 CCTVs added for Apec meet

Almost 23,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to heighten safety during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, said national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

He chaired a joint meeting on security and traffic on Thursday to follow up on Apec summit security operations with more than 30 agencies.

The summit takes place today and tomorrow. A total of 17,848 CCTVs across Bangkok and another 5,000 in Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan have been installed, he said.

More than 35,000 police are being deployed to man checkpoints along routes leading to the summit's venue, the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, and hotels where Apec leaders are staying.

Advanced communication and security technologies are being deployed in the operation, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

Pol Gen Roy Ingkapairoj, deputy national chief, on Thursday checked on the readiness of the monitoring and information administration centre at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

He said the centre will verify security information on wanted criminals, suspicious individuals, vehicles, routes and more, using the CCTV cameras installed.

Meanwhile, a protest group con- fronted riot-control police in front of the Terminal 21 shopping mall on Sukhumvit Road on Thursday. About 100 protesters gathered to stage a rally dubbed "What's happening in Thailand?"

Some carried placards calling for the expulsion of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, while others bore signs saying "Free Hong Kong".

Police were also widening their probe into two blasts in Pattani on Tuesday night.