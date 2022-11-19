PM's wife showcases local arts and crafts in Ayutthaya

Naraporn Chan-o-cha, wife of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on Friday led a group of spouses of Apec leaders and representatives on a visit to the Arts of the Kingdom Museum in Ayutthaya's Bang Pa-in district.

They were Peng Liyuan, Chinese President Xi Jinping's wife; Iriana Joko Widodo, wife of Indonesian President Joko Widodo; Yuko Kishida, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida; Marie Louise Araneta Marcos, wife of Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr; Tran Thi Nguyet Thu, wife of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc; Douglas Emhoff, husband of US Vice-President Kamala Harris; and Sophie Chang, wife of Morris Chang, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's envoy to Apec.

Ms Naraporn said that the Apec Summit is being held in the same year as Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother's 90th birthday on Aug 12.

She said Her Majesty the Queen Mother supported local villagers in craftsmanship training and the development of modern traditional markets. The Apec summit offers an opportunity to showcase Thailand's arts and crafts to the world, she said.

During the visit, the group observed demonstrations in silk embroidery, nielloware, and wickerwork.

Ms Naraporn also gave each visitor gifts -- Thai silk handbags designed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya on the occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother's 90th birthday.

Founded by Her Majesty the Queen Mother, the museum showcases a collection of artworks created by artisans from the Queen Sirikit Institute, many of whom are from impoverished farming families.