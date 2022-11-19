Mafia boss 'not on private jet'

A private jet reportedly used to help a Chinese mafia figure escape arrest and flee the country is being serviced at Bo Fai airfield in Prachuap Khiri Khan and never left Thailand, according to the air force.

The clarification came after former massage parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit provided information about the alleged escape to deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol on Thursday.

Mr Chuwit claimed the alleged gangster, who he named as Mr Tuhao, had already fled the country, with the assistance of certain state officials, on the jet hours after police raided a pub in Bangkok's Yannawa district late last month.

The business tycoon also claimed that the jet was kept at the Civil Flying Training Division, known as Sunny 604, which is under the supervision of the air force.

Air force spokesman AVM Prapas Sornchaidee said checks were made on the flight plans of civilian aircraft and that these found the jet in question had flown to Bo Fai airfield for maintenance.

The aircraft left Don Mueang airport on Oct 29 at 9am without a passenger on board for Bo Fai airfield in Hua Hin district. The jet has remained there since then and was not used to help the alleged gangster flee, he said.

AVM Prapas said the air force will provide support and assistance to police in the investigation and will not protect anyone who breaks the law.

When submitting evidence to Pol Gen Torsak on Thursday, Mr Chuwit said that Mr Tuhao, the Chinese gangster, purchased the aircraft from a politician in Nakhon Ratchasima.

He questioned why the man was allowed to keep his jet at Sunny 604, which is reserved for members, noting that Mr Tuhao was not a member.