Suspected insurgent killed in Narathiwat shootout

Security forces inspect the scene of a clash on Chang Phuek mountain in Chanae district of Narathiwat following an exchange of gunfire with armed men on Saturday morning. (Photo supplied/Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: A suspected insurgent was killed in a shootout with security forces in Chanae district of this southern province on Saturday morning.

The clash took place on Chang Phuek mountain in Ailakhor village in tambon Chang Phuek. A combined team of soldiers, police and local officials had surrounded the area on Saturday morning after receiving information that insurgents were hiding there.

Upon seeing the security forces, an unknown number of armed men opened fire. Both sides then exchanged gunfire. When the shooting stopped, one suspected insurgent was found dead and the team seized his M4 carbine. Authorities are still verifying the identification of the man.

The Internal Security Operations Command said on Saturday that the clash followed violent attacks at Aikross village in tambon Chanae on Nov 13. One local resident was shot dead and two others wounded in a bomb attack followed by a shooting.

Attackers also planted a bomb in the area when soldiers went to inspect the scene. That blast killed one soldier and wounded another one.