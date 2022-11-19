Suspected insurgent killed in Narathiwat shootout
M4 carbine seized after clash with unknown number of armed men
published : 19 Nov 2022 at 18:26
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
NARATHIWAT: A suspected insurgent was killed in a shootout with security forces in Chanae district of this southern province on Saturday morning.
The clash took place on Chang Phuek mountain in Ailakhor village in tambon Chang Phuek. A combined team of soldiers, police and local officials had surrounded the area on Saturday morning after receiving information that insurgents were hiding there.
Upon seeing the security forces, an unknown number of armed men opened fire. Both sides then exchanged gunfire. When the shooting stopped, one suspected insurgent was found dead and the team seized his M4 carbine. Authorities are still verifying the identification of the man.
The Internal Security Operations Command said on Saturday that the clash followed violent attacks at Aikross village in tambon Chanae on Nov 13. One local resident was shot dead and two others wounded in a bomb attack followed by a shooting.
Attackers also planted a bomb in the area when soldiers went to inspect the scene. That blast killed one soldier and wounded another one.
