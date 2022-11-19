Teen's body finally found in Srinakarin Dam reservoir

New search locates body of Bangkok tourist who had fallen from jet ski last month

About 200 rescuers take part in the new search on Saturday for a Bangkok teen who fell from a jet ski into the reservoir of the Srinakarin Dam in Kanchanaburi last month. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The body of a young man who fell from a jet ski into the reservoir of the Srinakarin Dam last month was found after rescuers resumed the search on Saturday.

About 200 rescuers from many provinces thronged to the reservoir in Sri Sawat district on Friday. They set a 48-hour timeframe for the search operation.

The search for Mawin Natedecha, 18, a tourist from Bangkok, began on Saturday morning with 20 diving teams entering the water.

The teenager fell from a jet ski, driven by an older friend, into the reservoir in tambon Tha Kradan around 3pm on Oct 24.

Around 2pm on Saturday, village head Songphon Suksomboon said divers found Mawin was lying dead face up at a depth of 70 metres. The diving teams were trying to retrieve the body, he added.

Mr Songphon said the second search operation was different from the previous round which was not planned and lacked equipment. He thanked all people involved in the latest operation.

Sub Lt Krisana Phimphanon of the Royal Thai Navy, who helped draw up the search plan, said a survey was conducted first with use of underwater drones.

Efforts to find the boy started on the first day he fell into the reservoir but were called off on Nov 9, with no traces found. But his mother Ketsara Fuengfoo did not lose hope and vowed to come back for a thorough search of her son.