Xi's maiden Thai visit yields 'positive dialogue'

Thai-Sino ties: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Chinese President Xi Jinping make their way into Government House, flanked a guard of honour. Mr Xi attended the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok which wrapped up on Saturday.

Thailand and China have signed a number of agreements to strengthen cooperation in e-commerce, investment, science and technology.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Saturday welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Government House after Mr Xi attended the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok which wrapped up on Saturday.

The two sides discussed a range of topics related to boosting bilateral ties and cooperation. Other cabinet ministers were also present at the meeting.

During Mr Xi's visit, the two sides signed a joint action plan on Thai-Chinese strategic cooperation between 2022 and 2026, as well as the Thai-Chinese cooperation plan jointly promoting the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

Other cooperation documents in such fields as investment, e-commerce, and science and technology were also signed during the visit.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said after the meeting that this was Mr Xi's first official visit to Thailand as president, having come to the country as vice president in 2011.

Like family: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife, Naraporn, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, take a group photo at Government House where the Chinese president had a bilateral meeting with Gen Prayut.

"Therefore, this visit by the Chinese president was significant in terms of strengthening bilateral relations,'' Mr Anucha said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Thai-Chinese comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the countries are looking forward to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, the spokesman said.

The Chinese president congratulated the prime minister for the success in hosting the Apec summit and said Thais and Chinese are close like a family, Mr Anucha said.

"China is ready to work with Thailand to build a community with a shared future for prosperity, stability and sustainability,'' Mr Anucha quoted Mr Xi as saying.

The two sides also discussed ways to boost security, particularly cybersecurity and dealing with transnational crimes, the drug trade, human trafficking and phone scams, as Gen Prayut proposed more high-level dialogue between the governments.

The Chinese president also emphasised the need for implementation of the 2022-2026 joint action plan, emphasising that both must make the most of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and boost infrastructure and connectivity.

Mr Xi also suggested the countries further work together to boost trade, investment and infrastructure development and praised Gen Prayut for efforts to tackle poverty in Thailand.

A source added that Mr Xi had extended an invitation to the Thai premier to visit and see for himself how China has brought wealth to the masses and improved their lives.