Chuwit hands 'triad details' to ministry

Former politician and massage parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit has urged the Justice Ministry to probe major Chinese triad gangs believed to be laundering money through "grey businesses" in the country.

Mr Chuwit on Monday went to the ministry, where he submitted documents and information related to the alleged financial activities of major triad gangs.

His move follows claims he made on Thursday that the triad gangs' alleged boss named Mr Tuhao, fled the country with the assistance of certain state officials on a jet just hours after police raided a pub linked to him in Bangkok's Yannawa district late last month.

Mr Chuwit also claimed that the jet was kept at the Civil Flying Training Division, known as Sunny 604, which is under the supervision of the air force.

But air force spokesman AVM Prapas Sornchaidee said checks were made on the flight plans of civilian aircraft, which found the jet in question had flown to Bo Fai airfield for maintenance.

Mr Chuwit's complaints were received on Monday by the secretary to the justice minister, Thanakrit Chit-areerat, and deputy Department of Special Investigation (DSI) director-general Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam.

Mr Thanakrit said that Mr Chuwit had requested the DSI investigate the matter and seize the triads' assets.

The DSI has offered Mr Chuwit witness protection as the case has received much attention from the public, said Mr Thanakrit.

He added that the DSI was assigned to collaborate with the Royal Thai Police and must present new leads within two weeks. If they find financial activities linked to triads, officers will freeze and confiscate their assets.

Pol Maj Yutthana also said that according to Mr Chuwit's evidence, triads might have infringed on the Anti-Money Laundering Act, Alien Business Act and the Act on Offences Relating to the Submission of Bids to State Agencies.

He said that the triads' involvement in bids to state agencies could also lead to the consideration of launching a special case investigation into the matter.

Mr Chuwit has expressed concerns over the fact that Mr Tuhao has not had a police arrest warrant issued for him; therefore, he decided to hand what he said was evidence of the triads' financial transactions over to the authorities.